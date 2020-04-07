Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,104 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 594% compared to the average daily volume of 303 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

