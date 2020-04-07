Trane (TT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trane (NYSE: TT):

4/6/2020 – Trane had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Trane was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

3/11/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Trane had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Trane has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

