TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

TMDX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,208. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 365,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

