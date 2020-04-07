Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576 ($20.73).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 920.20 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

