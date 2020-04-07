Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TMICY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $407.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

