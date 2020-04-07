Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Buys C$100,141.50 in Stock

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Gary Berman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,228,601.35.

Gary Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Gary Berman bought 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00.

TSE TCN traded up C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.67. 60,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

