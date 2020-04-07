Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Buys C$206,649.00 in Stock

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Gary Berman bought 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,739,207.57.

Gary Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gary Berman acquired 15,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,141.50.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.45.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.97 million. Analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.