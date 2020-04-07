Trinity Network Credit Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $324,634.35 and $2,036.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

