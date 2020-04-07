Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Trinseo worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,246.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TSE opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Insiders bought a total of 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

