TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $23.19 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003996 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $49.74 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.34 or 0.04667406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010953 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003313 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

