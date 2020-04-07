Truehand Inc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Truehand Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc owned about 0.10% of Cedar Fair worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,276. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a market cap of $922.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.