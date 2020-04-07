Truehand Inc Has $1.31 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Truehand Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 559,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

