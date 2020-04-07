Truehand Inc Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truehand Inc raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 1.7% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 3,125,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

