Truehand Inc Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truehand Inc cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 11.4% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,011.46. 4,074,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,927.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,848.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

