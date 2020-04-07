TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,846.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $30,846.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.04597962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00067755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010563 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.