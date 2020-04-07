TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AT has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark cut their price target on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

