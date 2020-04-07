Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Increased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 3.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 241,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

