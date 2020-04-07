Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of TWLO opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

