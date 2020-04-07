Ubiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,267.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

