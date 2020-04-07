UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

