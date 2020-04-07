UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 78,338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

