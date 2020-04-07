UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,613 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 344,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

