UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

