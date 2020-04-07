UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.