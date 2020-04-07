UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

ENPH opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

