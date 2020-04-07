UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,711.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

