UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

