UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 209,690 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $119.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

