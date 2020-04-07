UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aircastle worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

