UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

