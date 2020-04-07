UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,807,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.