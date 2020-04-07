UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

