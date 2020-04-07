UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Banner worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Banner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Banner by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.