UBS Group AG Acquires 43,098 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of P H Glatfelter worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 276,112 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.