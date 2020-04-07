UBS Group AG Acquires 6,269 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

