UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

