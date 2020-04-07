UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Newmark Group worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 199,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

