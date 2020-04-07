UBS Group AG Buys 108,464 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.