UBS Group AG Buys 11,441 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of First Merchants worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

FRME stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

