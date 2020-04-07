UBS Group AG Buys 166,001 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 166,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

