UBS Group AG Buys 23,497 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.21% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

