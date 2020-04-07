UBS Group AG Buys 24,634 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

