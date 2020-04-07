UBS Group AG Buys 369,713 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 744.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.68% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.