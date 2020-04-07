UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at $93,425,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock worth $6,844,641 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

