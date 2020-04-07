UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

