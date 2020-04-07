UBS Group AG Grows Position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of Saratoga Investment worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

