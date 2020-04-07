UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 619.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.57% of Myers Industries worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

