UBS Group AG Has $3.17 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

