UBS Group AG Has $3.18 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

