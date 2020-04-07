UBS Group AG Has $3.26 Million Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

ZIOP opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.